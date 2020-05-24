FOTO Primul zbor cu echipaj uman la bordul unei rachete SpaceX: Astronauţii americani au încheiat repetițiile pentru misiunea istorică

Astronauții NASA Doug Hurley și Bob Behnken au finalizat repetiția generală pentru zborul de miercuri spre Stația Spațială Internațională, la bordul unei rachete SpaceX, fiind primul zbor american cu echipaj uman din 2011, relatează BBC.

O nouă eră a explorărilor spaţiale este pe cale să înceapă, odată cu reluarea lansărilor de astronauţi americani, cu rachete de producţie americană, de pe pământ american, după o pauză de aproape 10 ani în care transportul în spaţiu al astronauţilor americani a fost asigurat de rachete şi capsule de concepţie rusă din clasa Soyuz.

Check out images from inside firing room four during a launch dress rehearsal at @NASAKennedy several days ahead of the scheduled liftoff of the @SpaceX Crew Dragon to the @Space_Station. More #LaunchAmerica \uD83D\uDCF7: https://t.co/8due5jBg5Y pic.twitter.com/RPSyjcF8am — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) May 23, 2020

SpaceX îi va trimite în 27 mai pe cei doi astronauţi americani către Staţia Spaţială Internaţională (ISS), cu noua sa capsulă Crew Dragon.

Decolarea este programată pentru ora 20.33 GMT.

Cu toate acestea o prognoză meteo publicată sâmbătă arată că sunt doar 40% șase de condiții favorabile pentru lansare la acea oră în Florida, iar nori, ploaie și chiar tunete sunt posibile în acel timp la Centrul Spațial Kennedy. În cazul în care nu va putea fi efectuată lansarea, atunci va trebuie amânată până sâmbătă.

Hurley și Behnken și-au încheiat acum pregătirile.

Cei doi, îmbăcați în costumele lor speciale, au urcat într-o Tesla și au condus până la celebrul Complex de Lansare 39 de la Kennedy Space Center.

Here are some of my favorite pics from today's Demo Mission 2 dress rehearsal! Special thanks to @nasahqphoto, @SpaceX, and my friends watching for sharing! #LaunchAmerica! pic.twitter.com/UQkn2SVadL — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) May 24, 2020

Racheta este așezată în poziție de lansare de joi, astfel încât astronauții au urcat cu liftul până la capsulă.

Repetiția a oferit întregului personal de lansare - nu numai lui Hurley și lui Behnken - oportunitatea de a-și reaminti ceea ce urmează.