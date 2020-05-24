FOTO Primul zbor cu echipaj uman la bordul unei rachete SpaceX: Astronauţii americani au încheiat repetițiile pentru misiunea istorică

Check out images from inside firing room four during a launch dress rehearsal at @NASAKennedy several days ahead of the scheduled liftoff of the @SpaceX Crew Dragon to the @Space_Station. More #LaunchAmerica \uD83D\uDCF7: https://t.co/8due5jBg5Y pic.twitter.com/RPSyjcF8am— NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) May 23, 2020
.@NASA astronauts @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug participate in a launch dress rehearsal @NASAKennedy several days ahead of the scheduled liftoff aboard the @SpaceX Crew Dragon to the @Space_Station. More #LaunchAmerica \uD83D\uDCF8: https://t.co/8due5jBg5Y pic.twitter.com/DPIeQ7bRLr— NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) May 23, 2020
Here are some of my favorite pics from today's Demo Mission 2 dress rehearsal! Special thanks to @nasahqphoto, @SpaceX, and my friends watching for sharing! #LaunchAmerica! pic.twitter.com/UQkn2SVadL— Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) May 24, 2020
SpaceX and @NASA completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities with @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug ahead of Crew Demo-2 pic.twitter.com/n3B2BBBmnq— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 23, 2020
Citește și: