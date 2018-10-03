VIDEO Nobelul pentru Chimie 2018, acordat americanilor Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith și britanicului Gregory P. Winter 

Academia a decis să acorde premiul Nobel pentru Chimie 2018 lui Frances H. Arnold pentru metoda sa de dezvoltare direcționată a enzimelor, care sunt proteine care catalizează reacțiile chimice. Enzimele produse prin evoluția direcționată sunt folosite pentru a produce totul de la biocombustibili la produse farmaceutice.

George P. Smith a dezvoltat o metodă cunoscută prin care un virus care infectează bacteria poate fi folosit pentru a crea noi proteine.

Gregory Winter a dezvoltat de asmenea o modalitate de produce anticorpi care pot neutraliza toxinele, contraataca maladiile autoimune și vindeca metastazele.

