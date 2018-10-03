Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Nobelul pentru Chimie 2018, acordat americanilor Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith și britanicului Gregory P. Winter 

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 3 octombrie 2018, 12:58 Science - Stiintele vietii


laureati Nobel pentru Chimie 2018
laureati Nobel pentru Chimie 2018
Foto: Captura Twitter
Cercetătorii Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith și Gregory P. Winter au primit premiul Nobel pentru chimie pe 2018, relatează AFP.

Cei trei vor împărți un premiu de 770.000 de lire, acordat de Academia Regală Suedeză de Științe.

Academia a decis să acorde premiul Nobel pentru Chimie 2018 lui Frances H. Arnold pentru metoda sa de dezvoltare direcționată a enzimelor, care sunt proteine care catalizează reacțiile chimice. Enzimele produse prin evoluția direcționată sunt folosite pentru a produce totul de la biocombustibili la produse farmaceutice. 

George P. Smith a dezvoltat o metodă cunoscută prin care un virus care infectează bacteria poate fi folosit pentru a crea noi proteine.

Gregory Winter a dezvoltat de asmenea o modalitate de produce anticorpi care pot neutraliza toxinele, contraataca maladiile autoimune și vindeca metastazele.

Anul trecut, Jacques Dubochet (Elvetia), Joachim Frank (USA) și Richard Henderson (Marea Britanie) au fost recompensați cu premiul Nobel pentru Chimie, pentru dezvoltarea crio-microscopiei electronice, o metoda revolutionara de studiere a moleculelor.

























Citește pe Știrile ProTV

VIDEO „Mașina viitorului”, lansată de producătorul rus Kalașnikov. Va atinge 100 de km în șase secunde 

Producătorul rus de armanent Kalaşnikov se lansează pe piaţa auto şi vrea să rivalizeze cu Tesla.

313 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
HotScience
Spatiul
Terra
Arheologie
Creierul
Stiintele vietii
Stiinte fundamentale
Tehnologie
Interviuri HotScience
Idei
Vremea la


/
Maine:
|

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Reportaj Umbra Referendumului la țară. ”Decât să nu se mai ia la Primărie om cu bărbat. De asta fac Referen din ăsta. Dar nu sunt de acord”
VIDEO Dezbatere cu miză: Parlamentul European a discutat despre statul de drept și legile justiției din România / Dăncilă: Nu am venit să dau socoteală / Timmermans: Nu este prea târziu să îndreptați legile
"Roexit" și referendumul pentru familie. Cum au răspândit site-uri ale propagandei ruse mesajele anti-UE și „tradiționaliste”
PSD mută pe toate fronturile pentru a-l scăpa pe Dragnea de probleme. Ofensiva legislativă luată în calcul de social-democrați
Simona Halep: "Am făcut un RMN și am aflat că am hernie de disc"
Dispută între ALDE și PSD, în Camera Deputaților, pe legea offshore/ Varujan Vosganian a criticat dur modul în care se dezbate legea: ALDE nu participă la această dezbatere care mie mi se pare o improvizație
Paul Stănescu: Nu i-am răspuns lui Dragnea la telefon, ca să vadă și el cum e
Cum mama m-a făcut: numai emoție, iubire și ură. Despre referendum și familie tradițională
Referendumul pentru familie: Sute de președinți de secțiilor de votare s-au retras și din județele Dolj, Teleorman și Prahova
Trimisul SUA la NATO: Vom distruge rachetele nucleare rusești care încalcă tratatele, dacă va fi necesar / I-am avertizat


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne