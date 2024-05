Another large #iceberg broke off from The #Brunt Ice Shelf.



It's ~37.5 km across, roughly the size of Las Vegas.#Radar images taken by @CopernicusEU #Sentinel1 on May 11 and today.



Data processed in @sentinel_hub



h/t @adrian_luckman@volcaholic1 #SAR #Antarctica pic.twitter.com/dcgP2lZGdj