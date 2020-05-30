​VIDEO Momentul lansării cu succes a misiunii SpaceX - NASA

Lansarea SpaceX-NASA de sâmbătă a fost una cu succes și va rămâne în istorie ca un moment de cotitură în colaborarea dintre administrația americană și zona privată. Lansarea cu succes a avut loc la ora 22:22 (ora României) și a marcat finalul unei perioade de 9 ani în care SUA nu au mai trimis astronauți prin mijloace proprii. La ascurt timp după lansare capsula Dragon s-a decuplat de la racheta Falcon 9 care a aterizat cu succes pe o barjă aflată pe ocean.



The @SpaceX #CrewDragon launched at 3:22pm EST today with @Astro_Doug & @AstroBehnken onboard. It will dock to the space station Sunday about 2:27pm. #LaunchAmerica https://t.co/pfTdcoVqiN pic.twitter.com/eQjpDUjeXQ