Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

​VIDEO Momentul lansării cu succes a misiunii SpaceX - NASA

de Victor Cozmei     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 30 mai 2020, 23:21 Science - Spatiul


Momentul lansarii rachetei SpaceX
Momentul lansarii rachetei SpaceX
Foto: Captura Twitter
Lansarea SpaceX-NASA de sâmbătă a fost una cu succes și va rămâne în istorie ca un moment de cotitură în colaborarea dintre administrația americană și zona privată. Lansarea cu succes a avut loc la ora 22:22 (ora României) și a marcat finalul unei perioade de 9 ani în care SUA nu au mai trimis astronauți prin mijloace proprii. La ascurt timp după lansare capsula Dragon s-a decuplat de la racheta Falcon 9 care a aterizat cu succes pe o barjă aflată pe ocean.









Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















1947 vizualizari

  • -1 (3 voturi)    
    Pare o realizare nemaipomenita... (Sâmbătă, 30 mai 2020, 23:40)

    Sparafucile [utilizator]

    Dar nu e. Fiindca nu presupune enorm de multe cunostinte despre biologie, fizica, materie si medicina. Enorm de mult cunostinte despre biologie, fizica, materie si medicina ar cere descoperirea unui vaccin impotriva cheliei. Nu ca nu ne bucuram de reusita lansarii . Dar de un vaccin impotriva cheliei s-ar bucura de mii de ori mai multi oameni. Inteleg ca acest comentariu ii va enerva pre multi. Da, fiindca mai au inca par. Sa mai astepte putin...


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
HotScience
Spatiul
Terra
Arheologie
Creierul
Stiintele vietii
Stiinte fundamentale
Tehnologie
Interviuri HotScience
Idei
Vremea la


/
Maine:
|

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

LIVE VIDEO Lansarea NASA - SpaceX: Lansare reușită! / Capsula cu astronauți e în drumul spre Stația Spațială / Racheta Falcon 9 a aterizat cu succes pe o barjă în ocean!
FOTO Postarea în care cântăreața Inna lasă să se vadă aproape tot
FOTO Val de meme-uri și glumițe pe Facebook după apariția pozei cu Orban și miniștri săi care beau și fumează în biroul de la Guvern
Redeschiderea teraselor de la 1 iunie: Care sunt principalele măsuri publicate în Monitorul Oficial: maxim patru clienți la o masă; personalul de servire trebuie să poarte măști și mănuși și multe registre
FOTO Fiica lui Michael Jackson, dezbrăcată de orice inhibiție pe Instagram
Italia nu va accepta să fie tratată ca o colonie de leproși - ministrul de Externe italian
India: Cu plămânii afectați, victimele dezastrului din Bhopal pierd lupta cu coronavirusul
Orban anunță că a plătit două amenzi, pentru „fumat și nepurtarea măștii în spații închise”, după apariția fotografiei cu el fumând în birou
Coronavirus în lume: SUA pun capăt relației cu OMS / Record de infecții în India / UE anunță scăderi semnificative ale schimburilor comerciale din cauza pandemiei
Summitul G7: Angela Merkel a refuzat invitația lui Donald Trump de a participa ''în persoană''


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne